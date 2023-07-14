Jul 14, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 14, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anders Olstad
Entra ASA - Deputy CEO & CFO
* Sonja Horn
Entra ASA - CEO
* Tone Kristin Omsted
Entra ASA - Head of IR
=====================
Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter presentation from a sunny day here in Oslo. Let's start with some highlights in the quarter. Our rental income came in at NOK 854 million this quarter, that's 9% up from same quarter last year explained by the finalized projects rolling in and also CPI adjustments of our rental contracts from January. We have also seen that higher interest rates are affecting our results and the net income from property management of NOK 350 million in the quarter versus NOK 445 million same quarter last year. Net value changes in the quarter of minus NOK 2.063 billion the property portfolio, which is valued by 2 external appraisers each quarter has been written down with a total of NOK 2.466 billion.
Q2 2023 Entra ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 14, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...