Q2 2023 Entra ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Anders Olstad

Entra ASA - Deputy CEO & CFO

Sonja Horn

Entra ASA - CEO

Tone Kristin Omsted

Entra ASA - Head of IR



Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter presentation from a sunny day here in Oslo. Let's start with some highlights in the quarter. Our rental income came in at NOK 854 million this quarter, that's 9% up from same quarter last year explained by the finalized projects rolling in and also CPI adjustments of our rental contracts from January. We have also seen that higher interest rates are affecting our results and the net income from property management of NOK 350 million in the quarter versus NOK 445 million same quarter last year. Net value changes in the quarter of minus NOK 2.063 billion the property portfolio, which is valued by 2 external appraisers each quarter has been written down with a total of NOK 2.466 billion.



