Oct 18, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 18, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anders Olstad
Entra ASA - Deputy CEO & CFO
* Sonja Horn
Entra ASA - CEO
* Tone Kristin Omsted
Entra ASA - Head of IR
=====================
Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO
Good morning, all, and welcome to Entra's Third Quarter Presentation here in Oslo.
So move on directly to the highlights in the quarter. Rental income is up by 6% to NOK 833 million in the quarter. That's a 9% growth year-to-date compared to the same period last year. Net income from property management is affected by increasing interest rates and came in at NOK 319 million in the quarter. And the increasing interest rate is also putting pressure on valuations, net value changes down by NOK 2.2 million in the quarter, leaving us then with a loss before tax of NOK 1,894 million this quarter.
In the current market situation, with both property markets and interest rates under change, our Board's priority and focus is to
Q3 2023 Entra ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 18, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
