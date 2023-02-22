Q4 2022 Fagerhult AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Michael BrÃ¼er - Fagerhult AB - Chief Strategy & Communication Officer



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Fagerhult Group's results for the fourth-quarter 2022. My name is Michael BrÃ¼er, responsible for strategy and communications here at Fagerhult Group. On the call today, we have our President and CEO, Bodil Sonesson; and our CFO, Michael Wood.



The presentation will start with Bodil giving us a brief update of our results for the fourth quarter. And she will then continue to update us on some -- on the business and some examples from successful project installations from the year. Michael will continue with more details about the performance of the group, and Bodil will conclude with a brief recap. And afterwards, we will open up for questions.



We will first allow questions from the conference call, and then we will open up for questions from the webcast. You can post questions in the chat window on your screen, and I will read them up for Bodil and Michael.