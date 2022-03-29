Full Year 2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Yeah, good morning. Good morning to everybody joining us this morning for our full-year 2021 annual results presentation. We're going to follow the basic format that we've used for the past two IMC presentations where, in an initial period of time, we'll discuss the hard numbers that we produced for last year. And then, we'll move on to a section on our overall strategy in the development, of which there's been quite a great deal occurring during the course of the last six to 12 months.



In terms of -- initially though, I would just like to reiterate some of the fundamentals as to why, from an investment