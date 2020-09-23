Half Year 2020 Equals Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Ian Strafford-Taylor - Equals Group PLC - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody. This is Ian Strafford-Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Equals Group, and Richard Cooper, CFO. As we're doing this on a call, I presume and hope everyone of you has the deck, and I will talk through the deck and the Q&A will follow after that.



We'll obviously start with slide 1, which is the H1 2020 results, what we had talked about. And through this presentation, you will be hearing what we've done up to now, where we are, and then where we're we going. It's important that we think of it in those, sort of, in effect three [blocks] of time. We believe we have a very strong story to tell in terms of how we performed in the first half and our how we're doing now.



So if you could move on to slide 2, it's helpful, I find to give a refresher of what the group is, especially as it has changed considerably over the course of the last two to three years from a B2C dominated business to a B2B dominated business. And I apologize beforehand for probably using the words B2B and SME many,