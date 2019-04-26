Q1 2019 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you for that and welcome to Alimak Group's Q1 2019 Result Call. And as said, together with me here -- this is Tormod Gunleiksrud, CEO, and together with me here I have also the CFO, Tobias Lindquist.



And I think we'll just dive straight into the presentation. Moving onto Page #2 takes us into the quarterly highlights. And it's, of course, nice to see that we had double-digit growth in the quarter. We had a reported growth on the revenue side of 22%. And on the organic side, we ended up with a growth of 17%. So even though we had some revenues that went over from what I considered should have been part of 2018, it is anyway a solid quarter when it comes to the sales side.



On the order side, slightly lower year-on-year and that is