Q2 2019 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Tormod Gunleiksrud - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome to quarter 2 call 2019, and I think we just dive straight into it. So if you go over to Page 2, I think we -- straight into the presentation. And we're saying that the quarter as a whole for the group, I think it was a solid performance. Still with sort of a mixed outcome within the business areas, and I will try to bring some more color to that view.



Starting on the order side. Looking at the order intake, that decreased versus quarter 2 last year. It's mainly coming out of a weaker order intake in construction. But also on the industrial side, I should add that when it comes to orders on what we define as tower internals, i.e., not the elevators themselves, but this overall auxiliary equipment that goes into the tower on the