Q3 2019 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Tormod Gunleiksrud - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you for that, and welcome to Alimak Group Q3 2019 presentation. And I think we dive straight into the presentation. And if you move to next page, Page #2. Just sort of group summary of the quarter. And I'm pleased to see that we could deliver a quarter where we increased both the earnings and the margins. Like to start at the bottom line this time. We ended up on an EBITA adjusted of SEK 152 million for the quarter versus last year Q3 at SEK 136 million. And that took us to an EBITA adjusted margin of 14% versus last year 12.4%, which is an improvement of 1.6%, which is quite in line with where I would have expect it to be. And I think it's also showing that the measures and synergies that we have expected to harvest and the ones