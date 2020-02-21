Q4 2019 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Alimak Group Interim Report for October to December 2019. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present Tormod Gunleiksrud, CEO; and Tobias Lindquist, CFO. Speakers, please begin your meeting.



Tormod Gunleiksrud - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you for that. And a good morning. And welcome to all of you for dialing into this Q4 and full year 2019 result call for Alimak Group.



And I think we just dive straight into it. And if you move to next page, takes us into Page #2, starting off with a glance at the full year 2019, and starting with some of the trends that we saw during the year 2019. I think we saw 3 main trends in total during the year. First of all, it was a weak market on Construction Equipment, and we've seen that basically throughout the year and maybe even stronger so in the mid and towards the second half of the year. So I should say that it's been a challenging 2019 for the sales force that went out with the aim of