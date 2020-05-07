Alimak Group AB (publ) Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Tormod Gunleiksrud;President and CEO -



Welcome to the Alimak Group Annual General Meeting 2020 and the CEO Presentation. It's not at all the kind of annual general meeting that, I guess, we all would have expected to participate in. But given the circumstances and the situation around the world, and when you cannot come to us, then we are coming to you. So I will make my presentation on this video. And hopefully, you can take some pleasure it -- viewing it together with me.



Taking then an elevated view on the full year 2019, there were 3 trends that characterized the year. Those were a weaker market for Construction Equipment on the order intake side. We saw quite some changed market conditions for Wind tower internals that also led to the closure of the factory in Tianjin in China last December. While we saw good growth for After Sales, very much driven by Wind and BMU side of the business. Despite the lower orders for Construction Equipment, they still managed to do all-time high from a revenue point of view. And they did so, together with the business area Rental and business area