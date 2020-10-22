Q3 2020 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome to the quarter 3 presentation of Alimak Group. And as you said, with me today, I have our CFO, Tobias Lindquist.



Next page. We will cover, of course, our quarter 3 results, and then we will do a short recap of the New Heights program before we briefly sum up the quarter and move to Q&A.



Next page, please. We saw continued significant impact from COVID-19 on our performance in the quarter, and customers are still delaying investments, and we are still facing restrictions and limitations to access customer sites. We have a high exposure to U.S., which accounted for 26% of our revenues in 2019 and where we saw now a very weak market in quarter 3.