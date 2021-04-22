Q1 2021 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Alimak Group AB Interim Report for January to March 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Ole Jodahl, CEO; and Bernt Ingman, CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome to this quarter 1, 2021 presentation. And as you heard, with me today, I have Bernt Ingman, our Interim CFO. Please turn to the next page and look at the agenda. Today's agenda is to go through the quarter 1 results of 2021. And now also where we then report for the first time our new division structure. We will also have a short update about the New Heights program and rounding off with a Q&A session.



So then turning to next page, quarterly highlights. I'm pleased to see a solid step forward in improving profitability in the quarter with good effects from the cost-saving program that we implemented last year. We are on track to deliver on the SEK 60 million targeted annual savings and then with