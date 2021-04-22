Apr 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Alimak Group AB Interim Report for January to March 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Ole Jodahl, CEO; and Bernt Ingman, CFO. Please begin your meeting.
Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Thank you, and welcome to this quarter 1, 2021 presentation. And as you heard, with me today, I have Bernt Ingman, our Interim CFO. Please turn to the next page and look at the agenda. Today's agenda is to go through the quarter 1 results of 2021. And now also where we then report for the first time our new division structure. We will also have a short update about the New Heights program and rounding off with a Q&A session.
So then turning to next page, quarterly highlights. I'm pleased to see a solid step forward in improving profitability in the quarter with good effects from the cost-saving program that we implemented last year. We are on track to deliver on the SEK 60 million targeted annual savings and then with
Q1 2021 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...