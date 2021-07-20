Q2 2021 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Alimak Group AB Interim Report for January to June 2021. Today, I am pleased to present Ole Jodahl, CEO; and Thomas Hendel, CFO. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Ole. Please begin your meeting.



Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome to this quarter 2, 2021 presentation for Alimak Group. With me today, I have Thomas Hendel, our new CFO, and very happy to have you with me here Thomas for the first time. Next please agenda. Today, we will go through the quarter 2 results and also some developments and rounding off in the end then with a Q&A session. The next page, please. Quarterly highlights. I'm pleased to see the continued margin improvements in the quarter with good effects from the cost saving program that we implemented last year.



The efficiency measures are delivering well in line with the targeted savings and will from now on, have full effect as we announced also earlier. But we will, of