Q3 2021 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and welcome to this quarter 3 2021 presentation. And today, I have with me as normal, Thomas Hendel, our CFO.



So next page, please. Looking at the agenda, we will go through the quarter 3 results and also some key developments in the quarter. And then, as always, round off with a Q&A session.



So next page, please. And we turn to quarterly highlights. The New Heights program is on track, and we continue to improve margins in all divisions in the quarter, both on gross margin and on EBITA despite the cost increases that we see on materials and transport.



The Cento acquisition that we announced in July is now closed and further strengthens our standing as a market-leading BMU service