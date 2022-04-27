Q1 2022 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. And yes, welcome to this quarter 1 2022 conference call. And with me today, as always, I have my CFO, Thomas Hendel.



So if we turn page and look into the new -- or into the business highlights.



As you know now, this is -- we are now entering step 3 of the New Heights Programme where focus is profitable growth. And I'm happy to see that the margin improvements continued during the quarter driven by the revenue growth and also improved gross margins despite an increased difficult macro environment.



Focus on activities and investments continue, and it's, of course, to future drive profitable growth, both on the sales side