Q2 2022 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, and a warm welcome to everyone for this quarter 2 2022 call for Alimak Group. And with me today, I have, as always, Thomas Hendel, the CFO.



So if we turn page and we look into the business highlights. We had a strong quarter 2 from an order intake perspective and also good profitable growth. I'm happy to see that the strategic initiatives that we are driving with the New Heights Programme are accelerating, and we are gaining more traction. We have also, during the quarter, worked more on the M&A efforts, as I have talked about earlier. And I'm happy