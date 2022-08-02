Alimak Group AB (publ) M&A Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Alimak's press conference on the second of August 2022. This conference call is being recorded and will be posted on Alimak's and Financial Hearings' web pages. (Operator Instructions) Today, I would like to welcome Alimak's CEO, Ole Jodahl; and CFO, Thomas Hendel. I will now hand over to the speakers. Go ahead.



Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Yes, thank you, and welcome to this call, where I'm very happy to announce that we are in the -- we have just signed on the deal to acquire Tractel. With me today on the call, I have Thomas, my CFO.



So if we turn page. So with this acquisition, we are creating a leader in providing safe and sustainable premium height solutions. The acquisition is transformational, where we will accelerate our profitable growth and increase value for our shareholders, expanding our market presence, widening the customer base and also our solution portfolio.



With this, we are creating this world-leading and