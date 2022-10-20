Q3 2022 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome to this quarter 3 2022 call for Alimak Group then. And as always, with me today, I have our CFO, Thomas Hendel.



If you turn page, and we look into the highlights of the quarter. Quarter 3 has been a very busy and good quarter for the group where we have made significant steps forward on our profitable growth journey. During the quarter we continue to execute on our New Heights Programme delivering solid organic growth. We increased our margins. We also improved significantly our cash flow from the first 6 months and also as you know accelerated our M&A activity.



We have signed and closed