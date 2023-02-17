Q4 2022 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome to this quarter 4 call for Alimak. And with me now today, I have Sylvain, the new CFO.



Sylvain Grange - Alimak Group AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



So then, if we turn page, we are very pleased with a very strong quarter 4, where we continue to see a solid trend from the previous quarters. We delivered a strong order intake. We have strong revenues. We have a strong result and also a very good cash flow in the quarter.



Also, another very important piece for us, of course,