Alimak Group AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Matilda Wernhoff - Alimak Group AB(publ)-Chief Strategy and M&A Officer



Hi, everyone, and a warm welcome to Alimak Group's Capital Markets Day 2023. My name is Matilda Wernhoff and I'm Chief Strategy Officer at Alimak Group and also your host for today. We are very happy to have you with us, those of you that are here at epicenter and those of you that are joining the live stream. And today, you will get the opportunity to get to know Alimak Group much better. We have an agenda full of exciting presentations and also plenty of time for your questions.



So we will start this day off focusing on the group topics covering the New Heights Program, Group Financials and Sustainability. We will then move on to our first divisional presentation with Facade Access and an update on the transformation program. After the break, we will have the presentations on the new division Height safety and Productivity Solutions and strategy updates for Construction, Wind and Industrial. As I said, we also have plenty of time for your questions today, so we will have