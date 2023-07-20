Q2 2023 Alimak Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



This call is being recorded. Welcome to the Alimak Group Q2 2023 Report Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers CEO, Ole Kristian Jodahl; and CFO, Sylvain Grange. Please go ahead.



Ole Kristian Jodahl - Alimak Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to this quarter 2 call of 2023. And as always, with me, I have Sylvain. If we turn page, we will first -- just to recap a little bit. We will start to bring some slides to put this a little bit in perspective also. So we are Alimak Group, a well-diversified global industrial company with presence all around the world, driven in the daily business by these 5 customer-centric and fully diversified divisions. We have leading market position in focused niches around the world. We have a solid global footprint, which also means that we have a huge installed base of our machines, which build a base then for our spare parts and service business, which is a very, very important part of the