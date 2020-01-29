5th Planet Games A/S - Special Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's 5th Planet Games Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Henrik Nielsen, CEO. Please begin.



Henrik Nielsen - 5th Planet Games A/S-CEO&Director



Thank you, and welcome to our investor call. It has been a while since we did it last time, and I apologize for that. I will try to have a better frequencies throughout 2020, also because a lot of things will actually happen in 2020. So it will be more often than it has been in the last 6 months.



The agenda for today is, one of first, a lot of things has happened lately in 2019 organization wise and about our games, what games do we actually have and which games have we cut off. So let me try and give just a quick update on that. Then I want to go to the more interesting piece, which is update on our release plan for 2020. And then lastly, I'll discuss a little bit around our strategy going forward.



One thing on the midpoint, update on our release planning. So I'll also give you an