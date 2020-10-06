Oct 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Henrik Nielsen - 5th Planet Games A/S-CEO&Director



Thank you and welcome to this 5th Planet Games Investor call. My name is Henrik Nielsen. I'm the CEO of 5th Planet Games.



I know it's been a while. I am aware of that. But now we are here, so let's hope I'm trying to manage to answer most of the questions that you have out there. At least, we will go through a quick presentation. And in that presentation, we will talk about the 3 games, which is the Doodle Jump, the Vikings game and the Tintin game. So let's start with the presentation.



First, we have the usual disclaimer. And then just to give you a quick overview before we go into the specifics, I mean, we are still a company consisting of 2 offices: one in Copenhagen, where we have 3 people, and one in Berlin, where we currently are 14 people. The interesting office is the one in Berlin, which has all the Match 3 experts and that is the office that has developed Tintin. I mean, looking forward, I mean, so far, we have had a strategy of being a company with a fairly low cost base