5th Planet Games A/S - Special Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Caspar Rose - 5th Planet Games A/S-CEO&Director



Thank you so much. This is Caspar Rose speaking. I would like to welcome you to our first -- actually my first investor presentation for 5th Planet Games. So I am really glad that you were able to attend this presentation, and I'm really looking forward to sharing some of my thoughts and also to give you an update about the current status and also some clues about our future pipeline. So please welcome to this presentation. So let's go forward.



And next slide, please. So this is a usual disclaimer. As you can see, I won't read that out. So since I suggest that we will go forward. As you can see here, I have prepared an agenda for what we are going to focus on and what I will speak about in the next 15 minutes. I'll give a brief introduction about myself and also our new Board team, Board of Directors. I would tell a little bit about our current organizational setup and also our financial status just briefly. And of course, what is also important from not only for our own perspective, but also