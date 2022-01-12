5th Planet Games A/S - Special Call Transcript

Jan 12, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark Stanger - 5th Planet Games A/S-CEO



Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Mark Stanger, and I'm Interim CEO of 5th Planet Games. It's my pleasure to welcome this afternoon to this January investor update call.



Hopefully, this won't be the most interesting or the most illuminating slide that we show you this afternoon, but it is the disclaimer, and it does form part of the deck that you can access after the call with our disclaimer policy.



So let's have the real agenda for this afternoon's call. I want to go back and just firmly establish the plans that myself and the 5th Planet Board have created for the business. I want to present to you the goals that sit with that plan, both in the short term and the longer term. And then I want to be very clear and present this that where we are today against the goals that we set for ourselves. There going to be a couple of slides where I give an update on Before Your Eyes, which you'll recall was one of the titles that came with the Skybound investment agreement last year, and we can update on the progress of