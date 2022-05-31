Q1 2022 5Th Planet Games A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Mark Stanger - 5th Planet Games A/S-CEO



Good morning, everybody. My name is Mark Stanger, and I'm the Interim CEO of 5th Planet Games. It's my pleasure to welcome you this morning to this latest investor update call. Quite a short call this morning. I've got a deck here of about 10 slides that I'll take you through over the course of the next 15 minutes or so.



Hopefully, this slide isn't the most entertaining or the most informative slide that you'll see this morning. It is our disclaimer. And legally, we have to put this slide up in front of you. It does serve as a prompt note to remind me to tell you all that this presentation will be available on the 5th Planet Games website immediately after this call. So you'll be able to go to the website and review it again at your leisure or download it from there.



So in terms of the agenda for this morning, this is what we have. We have 5 points that I'd like to cover. First of all, we'll talk a little bit about where we are today and what's been achieved over recent months. And I'll try and summarize that for