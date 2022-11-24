Q3 2022 5Th Planet Games A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Mark Stanger - 5th Planet Games A/S-CEO



Good morning, everybody. My name is Mark Stanger. As I'm sure most of you are aware, I serve as the CEO of 5th Planet Games, and it's my pleasure to welcome you here this morning to this investor update call at the end of November. As I've usually done with these calls, I have a short deck that I'd like to take you through, should only take around 10 to 12 minutes, but I look forward to sharing with you.



This is not, hopefully, not going to be the most entertaining slide that you see today, but it always prompts me to say that this deck is going to be available from the 5th Planet Games website immediately after this presentation, and you can go and download it from the website as soon as we finished.



This is our disclaimer slide. We have to put it in there. And it's generally the second slide that I present, but please go ahead and download the presentation as soon as we finish this morning.



So this is the agenda that I've come up with for today's call. I'm going to talk a little bit about the Q3 results