Full Year 2019 Ibstock PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Joseph Hudson - Ibstock plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to our London Design Centre for our 2019 results presentation for Ibstock. My name is Joe Hudson, and I'd like to welcome Chris McLeish here today, who's our new CFO. This is his first results presentation, so go easy on him, please. Chris will take you through the financials, and I'll give you a bit of an operational update. And because Chris has been here now for 6 months, he's had some good input to the strategy, so we'll both give you a bit of a view of how we see the future of Ibstock before taking questions later on.



So as you can see, the group delivered a resilient trading performance against a backdrop of market conditions that were softer in the second half of the year. We're, therefore, pleased with the solid performance and revenue growth of 5% and EBITDA growth of 9%, 2% excluding IFRS 16. In addition to strengthening our teams during the year, we also progressed on our strategic priorities, with improvements in operational efficiency, sustainability and innovation as well as our pipeline of growth projects. I