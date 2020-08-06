Half Year 2020 Ibstock PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

As usual, Chris will take you through the financials for the first half of the year, and I will talk to you through some of the operational highlights before opening up for questions.



It's been an incredibly busy and challenging 6 months for us here at Ibstock, but I'm immensely proud of the way our people have behaved, and I thank everyone for the way they've navigated through a very difficult few months.