Full Year 2020 Ibstock PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Ibstock results webcast and conference call.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Joe Hudson, CEO. Please go ahead.



Joseph Hudson - Ibstock plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, Keith, and good morning, and welcome to the 2020 full year results presentation for Ibstock plc. I'm sorry, we're having another virtual session today. Hopefully, we'll be able to return to normality by the next time we present.



As usual, Chris will take you through the financials for the year, and I will talk you through some of the operational highlights. I will then provide you with an update on our strategy and set out our vision for how we will invest and grow to capture value in markets, which we expect to play a transformational role in over the coming years. And then we'll have time at the end for questions, as usual.



Turning first to the overview. Against the unprecedented backdrop of COVID-19, I'm delighted to say that, not only have we been able to weather this storm presented by the pandemic, but