Q1 2021 Ibstock PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Joseph Hudson - Ibstock plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to today's call. I'm here with Chris McLeish, our CFO. And since we announced our AGM statement and the investment today, we thought it might be helpful just to have a short call to update you and answer any questions. So I'll just give a quick overview, and then we'll open up lines for your questions.



So beginning with trading, I'm pleased to say we've made a good start to the year with trading modestly ahead of our expectations in the first quarter against the backdrop of robust demand from both the new build and the RMI end markets. We're encouraged by this performance, and we remain confident in the outlook for the year ahead. So as said, a good start.



With the market outlook now clearer, we're refocusing on the growth investments which will create the platform for our sustainable, profitable growth over the coming years.



So today, we're announcing a GBP 60 million investment to upgrade the Atlas site in Warsaw in the West Midlands, replacing the existing facility with a state-of-the-art wire