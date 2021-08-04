Half Year 2021 Ibstock PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Joseph Hudson - Ibstock plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 half year results presentation for Ibstock plc. The plan for today is that Chris will take you through the financials for the period, and I will talk you through some of the operational highlights. I'll then provide you with an update on the strategic progress we've made in the period and set out our areas of growth focus for the future. And as usual, we'll then open up for some questions.



Turning first to the overview. I'm pleased to say that the group delivered a strong performance in the first half, reflecting robust demand and good operational execution. Performance benefited from actions taken during the second half of 2020 to restructure the business and the group captured in full cost savings arising from these actions. Industry supply chains became more stretched as the first half