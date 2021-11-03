Q3 2021 Ibstock PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Joseph Hudson - Ibstock plc - CEO & Director
So good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q3 trading and strategic update. I'm joined today, as usual, by our CFO, Chris McLeish.
If we turn to the agenda, we'll start to Chris providing an update on Q3 trading, and I'd then like to give more information on our announcement to create a new business unit, Ibstock Futures and the first initiative linked to Futures features which is an investment to build the U.K.'s first automated brick slip systems factory. We'll then open up for questions. So with that, I'll hand over to Chris.
Christopher Mark McLeish - Ibstock plc - CFO & Director
Thanks, Joe, and good morning. I am pleased to say that the group delivered a strong Q3 performance, supported by robust demand from our core markets. The supply chain impact, which we highlighted back in
