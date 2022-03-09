Full Year 2021 Ibstock PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Joseph Hudson - Ibstock plc - CEO & Director



Ready to go? Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 full year results presentation for Ibstock plc. It's a pleasure to welcome you back to the I-Studio in -- face-to-face. And of course, we're all very mindful of what's happening in Ukraine and around the world. So just as we go through this presentation, very mindful of that and very grateful that you've been able to get here physically today.



As you can see from the agenda, Chris and I will take turns going through the financials and operational topics today. There'll also be some updates on strategy, our new ESG framework and some midterm financial targets, which we believe really demonstrate the earnings potential of the business. We'll then make some time for Q&A at the end.



So turning first to the overview. I'm pleased to report that the group has delivered a year of strong progress financially and strategically. Demand in our end markets remained robust and the business executed well in spite of more challenging supply chain conditions as the year progressed. The earnings