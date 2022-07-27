Half Year 2022 Ibstock PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Joseph Hudson - Ibstock plc - CEO & Executive Director



So good morning, and welcome to the 2022 half year results presentation for Ibstock plc. To those of you who are able to make it into the I-Studio today, welcome. And for those of you dialing in, thank you for joining us. So with me is normal today is Chris McLeish, our CFO.



Turning to the agenda. After the initial overview, Chris will walk us through the financials and cover divisional performance, after which I'll provide a market update about progress we've been making both operationally and strategically as a business over the last 6 months. Having covered the outlook, Chris and I will be very happy to take your questions.



So turning first to the overview. I'm very pleased to report that the group has delivered a strong first half performance with both profit and cash materially ahead of the prior year. All lines in our P&L were ahead with EBITDA up 29% and earnings per share up by over 40%. These represent very strong results, and I'd like to pay tribute to everyone at Ibstock for their commitment and focus in delivering