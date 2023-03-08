Full Year 2022 Ibstock PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Joseph Hudson - Ibstock plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning. Welcome to the 2022 full year results presentation for Ibstock plc. I'd like to welcome you to the I-Studio this morning and to those joining on the webcast. With me today, as normal is our CFO, Chris McLeish.



So turning first to the agenda. After an initial overview, Chris will walk us through the financials and cover divisional performance, after which I'll provide a market update and talk about the progress we've made both operationally and strategically as a business over the last 12 months. Having covered the outlook, Chris and I would be very happy to take your questions.



So turning first to the overview. We're delighted today to be reporting an outstanding set of results, which reflect the significant strategic progress we've made as a business over the last few years. Revenue and profit were materially ahead of both the prior year and the pre-pandemic comparators with EBITDA up 36% and earnings per share up 63% year-on-year.



Chris and I stood here 12 months ago and set out our medium-term