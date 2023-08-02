Half Year 2023 Ibstock PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Joseph Hudson - Ibstock plc - CEO & Executive Director



And welcome to the 2023 Half Year Results Presentation for Ibstock plc. As you've just seen, we've taken the bold step to unify our business under a single powerful one Ibstock brand, and I'm really excited about the potential that this provides, and I'll say more about it later in the presentation.



To those of you joining in today, again, in the I-Studio, thank you for joining. And for those of you dialing in, welcome and thank you. With me today, as normal is our CFO, Chris McLeish.



Turning to the agenda. After initial overview, Chris will walk us through the financials and cover divisional performance, and then I'll provide a market update and talk about the progress we've made operationally and strategically as a business over the last 6 months. Having covered the outlook, Chris and I will be very happy to take your questions.



So turning first to the overview. I'm pleased to report a resilient performance for the period despite a more subdued market backdrop. Overall, performance was marginally ahead of our