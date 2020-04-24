Full Year 2019 4Basebio AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. And welcome, everyone to annual results conference call. I think you'll agree with me that 2019 had been another significant year in the development of the company. And David and I are keen to update you on the achievement from last year and give you some more insights into our objectives for 2020 and beyond. But before we start, there's a few bits of housekeeping that we have to get through.



So firstly, an apology, because due to the problem restrictions in place as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, we've become very reliant on the strength of our home Internet connection. So I do apologize should there be the crackle and interruption on the line. And finally, we also have to share