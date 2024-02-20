Feb 20, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Industrial Sector Head



All right. We're going to get started again. We are really excited to have Trane Technologies with us. Today, we've got Dave Regnery with us, who is the Chairman and CEO. Dave, I think you've been with Trane your entire career, right? Yes.



David S. Regnery - Trane Technologies plc - Chairman of the Board & CEO



I have, yes.



Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Industrial Sector Head



Pretty awesome. And then Chris Kuehn, who is the EVP and CFO, and Chris joined then Ingersoll Rand in 2015 from Whirlpool.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Industrial Sector HeadSo Dave, as I walk over to you, there are 2 questions I feel like I have to ask you every year. And so I'll just ask you again. Here's the first. You've been at the helm of Trane for almost 3 years now. So can you