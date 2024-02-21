Feb 21, 2024 / 02:10PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



It's my pleasure to have up next Trane Technologies' Dave Regnery, Chairman and CEO; Chris Kuehn, CFO. So thanks very much for being here, Dave and Chris.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystMaybe first question just around -- I think people would have been surprised clearly at the booking strength at Trane, particularly the last 6 months as you've seen sort of broader nonresidential starts and so on in different regions soften a bit. So maybe help people, just high level, understand some of the main drivers of that outgrowth for Trane and how do you see the sustainability of that?- Trane Technologies plc - Chairman of the Board & CEOYes. Well, thanks, and thanks, everyone, for being here today. We're glad to be here. You and the team always do a great job here at Barclays. So we're always glad to be here. You have great food here, too, I wanted