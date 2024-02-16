Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc FDA Approval Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2024 / 09:15PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to AMTAGVI's FDA approval conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Sara Pellegrino, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Sara Pellegrino - Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining this conference call and webcast to discuss the US FDA approval of AMTAGVI in advanced melanoma.



Dr. Fred Vogt, our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a brief introduction and key highlights from the label. Jim Ziegler, EVP Commercial, will discuss next steps for commercial launch. And Fred will conclude the call with further details on value and access. Additional members of the senior leadership team are also on the call and available for the Q&A session.



Earlier, we issued