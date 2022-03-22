Full Year 2021 Luceco PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

John Hornby - Luceco plc - CEO



Okay. Thank you very much. And thank you very much, everybody, for attending this webcast. As you can see from our smiles on page 2, we're extremely happy with our results from last year.



And on page 3 of the presentation, I'll take you through some of the highlights. Extremely strong financial performance. We grew our revenue by more than 30% and our operating profit also more than 30%. And we have more than doubled our profit over the last two years.



Our business model has shown its extraordinary strength throughout the pandemic. Our vertical integration, owning our own factory in China, was a huge help with the supply chain difficulties. We had a huge amount of inflation. The cost of raw materials and shipping has been particularly difficult, but we have managed to increase our selling prices. And our operating margin actually improved over the previous year.



We have also grown our business via acquisition. As you can see, we made an excellent acquisition of the DW Windsor lighting business. And only this morning, we have announced a further