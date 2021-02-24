Q4 2020 Axactor SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Johnny Tsolis - Axactor ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Axactor's fourth-quarter presentation for 2020. This presentation will be divided into four parts.
Firstly, we will take you through the Q4 financial highlights. Secondly, we will shortly describe the refinancing exercise we announced in December. The transaction will be finalized now in February. During second half, Axactor has revised the company's strategy, and I would like to share a few important elements of this process. As always, we will conclude the presentation with an outlook and summary before we open up for Q&A.
Please move to the next slide for financial highlights.
Q4 was a quarter significantly affected by one-off effects, both positive and negative. I will revert to these later in the presentation. If we look at the main financial figures, they were in line with our expectations
