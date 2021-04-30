Q1 2021 Axactor SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Johnny Tsolis - Axactor SE - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Axactor's first-quarter presentation for 2021. We will divide this presentation into five parts. I would like to start by giving a short recap of who is Axactor. It will only take a few minutes, and I hope that everyone can find such a recap valuable, both the ones that knows us well from before, investors that have recently entered our share, and potential new investors.



After the recap, I will go through first-quarter main events, followed by the financial highlights. We will round off the presentation with an updated outlook and a Q&A session. As always, you may ask questions live after I'm done presenting or through the available chat function.



Now let us move to slide 3 for a short company introduction. Axactor was established in December 2015 with a headquarter in Oslo. Our main focus is on collection