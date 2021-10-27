Q3 2021 Axactor SE Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Axactor SE presentation of Q3 2021 results. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I'm pleased to present, CEO, Johnny Tsolis; and CFO, Nina Mortensen. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Johnny Tsolis - Axactor SE - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Axactor's third-quarter presentation for 2021. This presentation will be divided into five parts. I will start by giving a short recap of who is Axactor and take you through the third-quarter highlights. Then our CFO, Nina Mortensen, will present the Q3 financials before we round off with an updated outlook and a Q&A session.
As always, you may ask questions live after we are done presenting or through the available chat function.
Now, let us move to slide three for a short company introduction.
Axactor was established in 2015 with headquarters in Oslo. Our main focus is on collection and acquisition of non-performing loans from financial institutions, meaning, we are both buying non-performing loans and do collection on behalf of banks or other financial customers.
