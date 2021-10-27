Q3 2021 Axactor SE Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Johnny Tsolis - Axactor SE - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Axactor's third-quarter presentation for 2021. This presentation will be divided into five parts. I will start by giving a short recap of who is Axactor and take you through the third-quarter highlights. Then our CFO, Nina Mortensen, will present the Q3 financials before we round off with an updated outlook and a Q&A session.



Now, let us move to slide three for a short company introduction.



Axactor was established in 2015 with headquarters in Oslo. Our main focus is on collection and acquisition of non-performing loans from financial institutions, meaning, we are both buying non-performing loans and do collection on behalf of banks or other financial customers.