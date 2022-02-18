Q4 2021 Axactor SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Johnny Tsolis - Axactor SE - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Axactor's fourth-quarter presentation for 2021. As most of you noted, on January 17, Axactor provided a market update that included key financial figures for Q4. So in many ways, this presentation might be regarded somewhat as a nonevent as there has been no material changes to the figures since that release. However, we still hope you will take the time for a recap, and we will add some more flavor on where we stand in terms of CapEx levels, et cetera, going into 2022.



With that in mind, we will structure the presentation a bit differently than what we normally do and keep it short and sweet. As always, I will start by giving a recap of who is Axactor. Then I will present fourth-quarter highlights and outlook before we go to the Q&A session.



Now let's move to Slide 3 for a short company