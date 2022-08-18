Q2 2022 Axactor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Johnny Tsolis - Axactor ASA - CEO



Good morning and welcome to Axactor's second quarter presentation for 2022. This presentation will be divided into four parts. First, I will take you through the highlights of the quarter. Then our CFO, Nina Mortensen, will present Q2 financials before we give an updated outlook and round off with a Q&A session. As always, you may ask question live after we are done presenting, or through the available chat function.



Now let us move to slide 3 and have a look at the second quarter highlights. Q2 this year has been a strong quarter for the industry, and several peers have delivered good results. Axactor is no exception. And on many KPIs, we are showing the best results since the inception of the company. Based on high NPL investment levels in the first half, we are raising the CapEx guidance by EUR50 million, and we now expect to invest between EUR250 million and EUR300 million for the full year. EUR223 million is already either invested or committed through one contract and forward flow agreement.



The guided CapEx level represents NPL investment of