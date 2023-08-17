Q2 2023 Axactor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Johnny Tsolis - Axactor ASA - CEO



Good morning and welcome to Axactor second-quarter presentation for 2023. Before we start, I would just like to mention that earlier this morning, we announced that we are addressing the bond market to refinance our outstanding bonds, ACR02, maturing in January '24. More details will be shared with the market in due time.



This presentation will focus on our Q2 report and it's, as always, divided into four parts. First, I will take you through the highlights of the quarter. Then our CFO, Nina Mortensen, will present Q2 financials before we give an updated outlook and round off with the Q&A session. (Event Instructions)



Now let us move to slide 3 and have a look at the second-quarter highlights. In our opinion, Axactor delivered a solid second quarter in what is normally also a seasonally strong quarter. Gross revenue grew 5% year over year and measured in constant currency, the growth was 8%. The increase in gross revenue is achieved despite macroeconomic headwinds in Germany and in the Nordics.



Cash EBITDA was up 4% year over year and in