Full Year 2023 Vow ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Henrik Badin

Vow ASA - Chief Executive Officer

* Tina Tonnessen

Vow ASA - Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Henrik Badin - Vow ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Welcome to this second half year 2023 presentation. Today, I'm also joined with Tina Tonnessen, our CFO. She will run through the financials.



But first, I will start by showing this picture. It's a picture I took myself in January. I was invited on board Icon of the Seas by the senior management in Royal Caribbean. It's a very prestigious project for Royal Caribbean. It's a groundbreaking project and it's also a very important project for Vow as a company. The ship is actually fully equipped with our technology from bow to stern. And I will have a separate slide explaining more about the zero -- net zero technology we have delivered on board that ship.



Looking back at 2023, taking stock, forging ahead. We are delivering an EBITDA -- a growth on