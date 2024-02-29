Full Year 2023 SES SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining this analyst and investor call for our full year 2023 results.



This morning's presentation was uploaded along with the press release to the investors section at ses.com. If you don't already have it. And as always, please note the disclaimer at the back of the document. The agenda is outlined on page 2. In a moment Adele Al- Saleh, our CEO will present the main business highlights, followed by Sandeep Jalan, CFO, to cover the financials in more detail.



Adel Al-Saleh - SES SA - CEO